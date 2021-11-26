North Growth Management Ltd. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

