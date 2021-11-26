Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 56,667 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 895,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 892,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.