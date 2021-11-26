Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth about $194,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

