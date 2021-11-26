Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,551,000.

Shares of KWT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.