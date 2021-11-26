Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,551,000.

Shares of KWT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

