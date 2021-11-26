Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $23,064,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 130,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 335,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TIG shares. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Julie A. Baron bought 9,400 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

