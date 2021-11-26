Northern Trust Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after buying an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,896,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.