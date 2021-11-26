Northern Trust Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,239 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23,600.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.