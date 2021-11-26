Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,783 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Global Water Resources worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter worth $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,699 shares of company stock valued at $48,809. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRS opened at $18.93 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

