Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

