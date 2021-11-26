Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NOC stock traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $354.99. 7,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,701. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.35 and a 200-day moving average of $367.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.