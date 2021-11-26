Northside Capital Management LLC Has $99.34 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 27.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $99,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $336.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

