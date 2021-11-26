Northside Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,848,402 shares of company stock worth $464,208,257 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

