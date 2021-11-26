Northside Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.89 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.