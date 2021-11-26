NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$13.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.08 and a 1 year high of C$13.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

