Norway Savings Bank Buys 300 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in CDW by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $182.98. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

