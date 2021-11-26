Norway Savings Bank Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $207.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.38. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

