Norway Savings Bank Sells 198 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

