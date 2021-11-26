Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.89) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

