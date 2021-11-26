Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was down 5.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $185.98 and last traded at $189.42. Approximately 32,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,608,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.71.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,332 shares of company stock valued at $43,023,648 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.