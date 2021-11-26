Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

