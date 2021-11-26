Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AVITA Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 47.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 46,495 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $633,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 477.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 111.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

RCEL stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 71.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.