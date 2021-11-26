Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 75,400 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

