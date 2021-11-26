Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AlloVir by 20.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AlloVir by 64.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ALVR opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $306,344.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock worth $2,073,834 over the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

