Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 704.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,813,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SPNT stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

