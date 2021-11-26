Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

NYSE NXP opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $18.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

