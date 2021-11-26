Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
NYSE NXP opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $18.89.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
