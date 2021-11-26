NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,344.15

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5,344.15 and last traded at $5,319.91, with a volume of 288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5,320.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,003.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,990.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

