NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,088 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $152.93 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

