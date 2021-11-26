Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.