Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 94,121 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 27.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

