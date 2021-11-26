Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,403 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 18,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,925,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

