ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

