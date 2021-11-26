Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

NYSE ONTO traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $89.83. 7,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,440. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 171.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

