OpenOcean 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.46 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $69.20 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00066581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00093053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.41 or 0.07588704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,817.98 or 0.99556501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

