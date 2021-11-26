Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

