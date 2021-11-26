Opsens (CVE:OPS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.
CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39.
About Opsens
