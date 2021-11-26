Opsens (CVE:OPS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

