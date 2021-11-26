Optas LLC Buys 131 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day moving average is $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

