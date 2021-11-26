Optas LLC Buys 3,101 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Optas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 10,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,574. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

