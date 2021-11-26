Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.55

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Orion Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.