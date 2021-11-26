Orion Protocol Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.00 or 0.00013817 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $256.04 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012386 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,995,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

