Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.29

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.29 and traded as high as C$8.99. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 16,039 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.45.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

