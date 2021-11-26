Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orphazyme A/S by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

