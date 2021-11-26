Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion and a PE ratio of -17.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.12. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$16.42 and a 12 month high of C$50.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.85%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

