Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Owens & Minor worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 432,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 909.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 300,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 117,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OMI opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

