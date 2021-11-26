Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 2 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000.

