Pachira Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,411.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,405.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

