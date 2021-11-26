PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given New GBX 685 Price Target at Liberum Capital

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 641.67 ($8.38).

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 61.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 654.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 619.24. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 411 ($5.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 691 ($9.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total value of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

