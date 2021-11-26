Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.