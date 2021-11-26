Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Acquires $17,850.00 in Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jason Katz purchased 10,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALT opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.42. Paltalk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

