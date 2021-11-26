Pangolin Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.15 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $115.15 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00098645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.06 or 0.07631481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,372.25 or 0.99722587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,522,258 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

