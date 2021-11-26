Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 9.5%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price was down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 413,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,883 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,876. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

